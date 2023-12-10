The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.84

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $8.02. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 6,161 shares trading hands.

The GDL Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDL. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 360.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 41.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GDL Fund during the first quarter worth about $163,000.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

