The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.84

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $8.02. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 6,161 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.
The GDL Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
