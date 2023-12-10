The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1,525.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $185.74 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.14.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

