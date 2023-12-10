The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 0.1% of JS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after purchasing an additional 819,455 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,461,000 after purchasing an additional 640,084 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,634,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,404,000 after purchasing an additional 596,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $289.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $292.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.42 and a 200 day moving average of $259.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.