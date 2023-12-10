The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,360 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 5,537 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $159,687.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,873.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Jane Prior sold 34,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $940,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 5,537 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $159,687.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,873.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,292,553 shares of company stock worth $118,977,235 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Trading Up 2.2 %

Vita Coco stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. 406,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,453. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

