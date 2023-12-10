Threshold Price Tops $0.0265 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $265.00 million and $14.70 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00017736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,915.64 or 1.00108468 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010581 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008977 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,492,744,406.056322 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02675493 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $18,199,688.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

