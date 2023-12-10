Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

