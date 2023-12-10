Tourmaline Bio’s (TRML) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tourmaline Bio’s FY2026 earnings at ($4.00) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.24. Tourmaline Bio has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.70). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tourmaline Bio news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,890,253.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Caley Castelein bought 15,800 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 516,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,351.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,890,253.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,950 shares of company stock worth $515,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops medicines and therapies for the Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

