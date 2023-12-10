TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ:UPTD) Trading Up 6.7%

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 12,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 270,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

TradeUP Acquisition Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TradeUP Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPTD. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TradeUP Acquisition

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

