Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Holdings Decreased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,853 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,596,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $193,454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650,829 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $111,278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,031,000 after buying an additional 10,962,276 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in Transocean by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after buying an additional 8,820,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 5,526.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of RIG stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Transocean

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.