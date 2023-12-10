Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Trimmed by Cadian Capital Management LP

Cadian Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 809,500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 4.8% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $101,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $61.70. 28,852,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,362,396. The firm has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $62.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

