Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Cavalry Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 280.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 524,128 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,221 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 10.0% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $62.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.