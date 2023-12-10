UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by CTF Capital Management LP

CTF Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,084 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up approximately 0.6% of CTF Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CTF Capital Management LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBS. StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $28.51. 2,540,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group



UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

