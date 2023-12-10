UBS Group Begins Coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.73. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.21%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CFO Marcin Urbaszek purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,237.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,565.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,500 shares of company stock worth $116,970. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 100.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 64,535 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

