UBS Group Initiates Coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $935.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 24.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. 42.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

