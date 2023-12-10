UniBot Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $58.58 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. One UniBot token can currently be bought for approximately $58.58 or 0.00133310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniBot has a market capitalization of $58.58 million and $15.60 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniBot has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 60.75326664 USD and is down -8.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $15,134,869.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

