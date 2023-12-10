United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. cut its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. United Airlines accounts for 1.0% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 925.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,267 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,115,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on UAL shares. TheStreet downgraded United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.87.

United Airlines Company Profile



United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

