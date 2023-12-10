Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.41

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.41 and traded as low as $3.85. Urban One shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 21,955 shares traded.
Urban One Trading Up 4.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $195.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 14.78%.
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
