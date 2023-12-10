Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.41

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.41 and traded as low as $3.85. Urban One shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 21,955 shares traded.

Urban One Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $195.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 14.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

About Urban One

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UONE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 195.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Urban One by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Urban One by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Urban One by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

