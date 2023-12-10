USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.23. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). USD Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of USD Partners

USD Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 11.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 99,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 199,696 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

