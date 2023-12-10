Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Lowered to $266.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Vail Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $225.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.52. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.00%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.88%.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

