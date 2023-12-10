Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,706,892,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,418,094 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,319 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,148,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,152,000 after acquiring an additional 549,741 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,656,000.

VNQI stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. 181,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,609. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

