Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s 7th Largest Position

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $139.66. 326,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

