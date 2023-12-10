Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTV traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $144.16. 1,939,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,866. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.80.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.