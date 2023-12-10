Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.68. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 448,367 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Vaxart Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $107.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 99.74% and a negative net margin of 2,141.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 360.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 64,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50,817 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 87.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 30,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

Featured Articles

