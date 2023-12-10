Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4,306.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,350 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $18,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.24 and its 200-day moving average is $194.93. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,530 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

