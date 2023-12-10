Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,465,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219,491 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems comprises 3.3% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $86,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $2,533,000.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $145,375.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,645 shares in the company, valued at $25,080,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $145,375.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,645 shares in the company, valued at $25,080,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $56,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $261,144. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 813,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,685. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 699.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer cut Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

