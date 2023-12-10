Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lessened its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,870,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,235 shares during the period. Verra Mobility makes up 2.9% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 2.57% of Verra Mobility worth $76,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,592,000 after buying an additional 329,023 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after buying an additional 108,092 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VRRM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.43. 1,057,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,599. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

