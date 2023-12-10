Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 45,579,271 shares trading hands.

Versarien Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of £1.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

