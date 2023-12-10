Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,030 shares during the period. Viad accounts for approximately 4.7% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 4.18% of Viad worth $23,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,626,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 117,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VVI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $707.10 million, a PE ratio of 125.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.81. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viad news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $470,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,530.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VVI. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

