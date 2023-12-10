VIBE Market Capitalization Tops $314,485.70 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $314,485.70 and approximately $415.34 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

