Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

VRTS stock opened at $206.44 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $248.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.04. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,702,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

