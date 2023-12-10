Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE VSH opened at $23.13 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after buying an additional 218,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,471,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,132,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 332,691 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,049,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,358,000 after purchasing an additional 83,105 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

