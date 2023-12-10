Vivaldi Capital Management LP Invests $287,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $574,761,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $453.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

