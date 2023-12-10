Vivaldi Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,872,000 after acquiring an additional 170,041 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,874,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,546,000 after acquiring an additional 186,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $263.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

