Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Trading Down 13%

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2023

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCNGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 6,365,687 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,611% from the average session volume of 372,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Volcon Stock Down 12.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Volcon had a negative return on equity of 1,201.17% and a negative net margin of 1,688.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Volcon, Inc. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volcon

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Volcon in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Volcon in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Volcon in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Volcon in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Volcon by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Volcon

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.