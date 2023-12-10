Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Trading Down 13%

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 6,365,687 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,611% from the average session volume of 372,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Volcon Stock Down 12.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Volcon had a negative return on equity of 1,201.17% and a negative net margin of 1,688.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Volcon, Inc. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volcon

About Volcon

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Volcon in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Volcon in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Volcon in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Volcon in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Volcon by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

