Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Trading Down 13%

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 6,365,687 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,611% from the average session volume of 372,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Volcon Stock Down 12.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.
Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Volcon had a negative return on equity of 1,201.17% and a negative net margin of 1,688.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Volcon, Inc. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
