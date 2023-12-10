VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Stock Price Down 97.7%

Shares of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) were down 97.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 108,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 211,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Trading Down 97.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

(Get Free Report)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.