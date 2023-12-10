Wells Fargo & Company Increases G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $30.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GIII. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $31.82.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 84.1% in the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,453,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.