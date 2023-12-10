Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.23

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.23 and traded as high as $28.37. Western Midstream Partners shares last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 1,443,331 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WES. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.87%.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

