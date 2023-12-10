WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Hits $51.33 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $51.33 million and approximately $23,162.29 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00176686 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

