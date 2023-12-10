Worldcoin Price Hits $2.63 (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $318.59 million and approximately $185.68 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00006006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,135,046 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 121,102,622.56742859 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.67247218 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $189,074,878.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

