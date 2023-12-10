XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) is Cowbird Capital LP’s Largest Position

Cowbird Capital LP cut its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,909 shares during the period. XPEL makes up approximately 14.8% of Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cowbird Capital LP owned about 1.53% of XPEL worth $35,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPEL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 108,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,289. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 35.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPEL. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,968,021.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

