XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $96.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XPO. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of XPO from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.48.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. XPO has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.35.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in XPO by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

