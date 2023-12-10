Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZTS. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Zoetis stock opened at $184.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.83 and a 200 day moving average of $175.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $140.76 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,572,459 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after buying an additional 297,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

