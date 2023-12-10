ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by Cadian Capital Management LP

Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 486.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,634,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844,615 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises 5.6% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 1.15% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $117,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. 6,177,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,818,393. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.65.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

