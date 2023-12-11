0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading Down 35.6% This Week

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0891 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $729,367.90 and $124,988.35 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.