166,766 Shares in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,900 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,233,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,840 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 146,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

CLBT stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 119.62% and a negative net margin of 19.40%. Cellebrite DI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

