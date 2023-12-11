1,826 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Invenio Wealth Partners LLC

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after buying an additional 10,724,110 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.05. 1,205,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,391,834. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $373.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

