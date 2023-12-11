223,171 Shares in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Acquired by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 223,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned about 1.12% of Cutera as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 281,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 4,222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 27,150 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 67.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 909,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after buying an additional 367,048 shares during the last quarter.
Cutera Stock Performance
CUTR opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $50.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.
