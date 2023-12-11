262,000 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 262,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

PEP traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.57. 1,956,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $230.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

