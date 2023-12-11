3,965 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Invenio Wealth Partners LLC

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.94. 994,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,843. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.98.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

