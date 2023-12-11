40,000 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $351.41. 420,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,151. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $379.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.53. The company has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

